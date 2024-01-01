Happy New Year! I have no idea what the world will look a year from now, but I would be shocked if it looks anything like how it does today. I know it’s so overused as to be cliché by now, but Lenin’s quote really does say it best (showing that even a broken commie is right twice a day): “There are decades where nothing happens, and there are weeks where decades happen.” 2024 promises to be one of those years where decades, possibly even centuries, may happen suddenly and without warning. But as the great Inspector Clouseau once observed, “It’s all part of Life’s rich pageant, you know.”

The image that Substack’s AI program generated when given the prompt “2024 New Year” — perhaps this is a depiction of an Atlantean city in that civilization’s year 2024?

Think about it this way: we are going to see, in real time, the chickens coming home to roost that have been prophesied by great men of generations past. Folks like G.K. Chesterton who saw through the gilded majesty of Victorian Englan…