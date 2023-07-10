“A picture’s worth a thousand words,” so at over 12,000 words, this is one of my longest posts yet. Here’s some random memes about the Supreme Court undoing 60 years of leftist judicial activism, cultural appropriation going from evil to awesome, mass immigration accelerating, and more.

The Left sure loved it when judges legislated from the bench! But now the tables are turned, and the Marxcissists don’t like it. Something about double standards being the only standards they recognize.

Anyway, you know who else loves double standards? Black race grifters. Because under Bidenomics, race hucksterism is one of the few paths left for young people to join the upper class — just look at BLM’s Neiman-Marxist founders, who went from nonprofit community organizers to multimillionaire real-estate tycoons overnight. Nonprofit community activism, as it turns out, is very profitable! And the more communities you burn down, the more money you make! After the recent Supreme Court decision about Af…