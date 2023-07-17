If a picture’s worth a thousand words, how many words is a video worth? While you think of how to answer this Zen Koan (and maybe even attain enlightenment in the process), here are several thousand words worth of memetic mania!

In case you’ve been hibernating under a rock for the past week, here’s the infamous video clip of Mike Pence misspeaking saying the quiet part out loud when asked about prioritizing America’s decaying infrastructure instead of Raytheon’s and Lockheed Martin’s stock prices — I mean, Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty. And democracy! And the rules-based international order! Or whatever. Just shut up and stand with Ukraine, you contemptible Americans!