Rainy Days and Mondays …

[X and Y were sitting at a diner, drinking coffee and talking about nonsense, when the Carpenters’ song Rainy Days and Mondays started playing on the old transistor radio behind the counter.]

X: That song is really profound.

Y: Why? So you prefer sunshine and Saturdays. I get it. So does everyone. There’s no need to do a whole song about it.

X (groaning): No, dummy, that’s just one aspect of it. I’m talking about what the song represents: the dilemma at the heart of Life. And it’s not just the song, it’s the way the Carpenters performed it and the way Karen sang it. It’s beautiful, and it’s sad. But if they made it sound happier, it would lose some of its beauty. But at the same time, there is nothing beautiful about sadness by itself. It’s the art that these musicians made, tapping into their experience of sadness and using it as inspiration for their art, that is beautiful.

Y: Do you think you would say that if she hadn’t died young, self destructing in a tragic…