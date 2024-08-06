People can feel the shift in the zeitgeist, like something big is about to go down …

I usually try to be at least a little optimistic. I don’t like dwelling on, or writing about, negative topics without trying to find a silver lining, however thin and insubstantial that silver lining might be. If I can’t find a way to be hopeful, I at least try to be humorous and entertaining. However, sometimes the signs of the times let you know that serious trouble is headed your way, and that there is no escaping it. We are living through such a moment now.

Imagine that you see dark storm clouds in the distance, rapidly moving towards you. You also notice what appear to be glimmers of sunshine piercing the clouds, so you think, maybe the storm won’t be so bad after all. Maybe it will pass quickly. But then, you realize that the coruscating brightness behind the clouds is not from sunshine; it’s from blazing bolts of lightning. Suddenly, you see that this storm is going to be much more severe than yo…