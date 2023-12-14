Remember 30 years ago when grunge girls were still unashamedly and unambiguously feminine? Well, they still are, just not in the First World.

I’m usually not a fan of those amateur YouTube song-cover videos, but I stumbled across a young singer-songwriter named Alicia Widar who does some pretty good ones. She picks great songs to cover and makes them all her own. Her performances are simple: just her melancholy vocals and acoustic guitar. And just like the grunge girls of the early 90s, she does not have any pronouns in her bio.

Straight outta the early 90s: singer-songwriter Alicia Widar

Nowadays, American cultural elites tell young people, “Hey, that awkwardness and confusion and self-consciousness you feel? That’s certainly not you experiencing the same exact thing that millions of other people your age feel — and have felt in generations past — from trying to navigate a fast-changing, terribly artificial world while simultaneously forging your own identity within that world! No, thos…