A wicked wizard using his “Utilitarian Calculus” to mesmerize a crowd in a formerly Christian society.

As

and I discussed in

,

Christianity gets unfairly blamed for much of the evil currently consuming the postmodern West. Supposedly, Christianity cucked everyone and made us all easy marks for the Globohomo Ziobankster Cabal, despite the fact that the cucking keeps getting drastically worse as Christianity’s influence recedes from our culture. Truth is, rather than blaming Christianity for our postmodern “slave morality,” we should blame Utilitarianism.

Utilitarianism is a moral and legal philosophy that is based (roughly) on the following ideas: (1) that Pleasure is the greatest good, (2) that Pain (or Suffering) is the worst evil, (3) that pleasures and pains can be quantified (and even assigned a monetary value), and (4) that the duty of both individuals and governments is to bring about the greatest good for the greatest number of people (again with “good” defined as “maximum pleasure and minimum pain”). Since pleasures and pains are the only relevant moral considerations, and since they can be quantified in dollar amounts, duties are typically discharged by transferring money from one group of people to another. Thus, Utilitarianism is strongly favored by banksters and central planners.

Utilitarianism is so insidious because it takes a few simple truth about Human Nature and declares them to be the whole Truth. Pleasure, in itself, is good; Utilitarianism declares it to be The Good itself. As a purely descriptive matter, most of us are motivated, most of the time, by a desire for pleasure and an aversion to pain. Somehow, from this straightforward is, a very doubtful ought is derived. It’s all an illusion, like the rabbit that appears to materialize out of nothing inside a magician’s top hat, and upon this rotten foundation has been built an antichristian morality that is destroying the West.

Get 25% off a paid subscription!

Utilitarians are the real egalitarians!

According to its critics on the dissident Right, Christianity is to blame for all of clownworld’s DIEversity mandates, egalitarianism, and globalism. From Marxism to Wokeism, supposedly all the worst ideas of the Left are derived from Christian principles like The Golden Rule and biblical passages like The Parable of the Good Samaritan. I disagree. The real culprit is Utilitarianism.