Which way, USA?
Two videos show two potential futures. Should we keep coddling idiots, or should we invest instead in the truly capable?
This past Sunday, I saw two videos that really clarify the two potential futures that the USA and the rest of the West must choose. If a picture’s worth a thousand words, then these videos are each worth a thousand pictures. Both videos are embedded below. They speak for themselves, so I am presenting them with minimal commentary.
The first video1 shows a SpaceX rocket landing in a basket attached to a tower. It was widely shared on X, including by Elon Musk. It is truly incredible and inspiring to watch — not just the rocket, but the crowd on hand to celebrate this amazing engineering feat.