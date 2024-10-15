A clown walks out of his special education class, goes to the library, and tries to distract a young man studying for a physics exam.

This past Sunday, I saw two videos that really clarify the two potential futures that the USA and the rest of the West must choose. If a picture’s worth a thousand words, then these videos are each worth a thousand pictures. Both videos are embedded below. They speak for themselves, so I am presenting them with minimal commentary.

The first video shows a SpaceX rocket landing in a basket attached to a tower. It was widely shared on X, including by Elon Musk. It is truly incredible and inspiring to watch — not just the rocket, but the crowd on hand to celebrate this amazing engineering feat.