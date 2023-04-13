I must offer a confession and a truly heartfelt apology to those I have offended and wronged with my words (as the woke Marxcissists have taught us, offensive words are “literal violence” and are therefore bad, though literal violence is good and beautiful because it is the “voice of the unheard,” such as oppressed elected officials of color). Yesterday, I was informed via an angry treatise, cataloguing my own and several other substackers’ sins, that I am a third-hand term stealer.

Some of you dear readers are no doubt clutching your hearts and gasping in disbelief, whilst the more innocent among you are probably confused and wondering aloud, “What exactly is a ‘third-hand term stealer?’” Well, keep reading, and I will explain. The truth may shock you, so make sure your children are not present while you read this. You do not want to corrupt their young and impressionable souls with the contamination of our mortal sins. You do not want them growing up to be . . . THIRD-HAND TERM STE…