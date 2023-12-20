Sometimes these twitter spats are ridiculous. And even when you’re making a valid point that is absolutely true and needs to be considered by more people, how much good is your little tweet going to really do? But sometimes, someone just catches you at the right moment and says something so absurd and intellectually lazy or dishonest that you just lose your shit and unload on them with both barrels.

Granted, such a response is usually unproductive, given how few the number of people are who will actually see it — and the even tinier number who may see it and reconsider their beliefs about the issue as a result — and even more than that, the vanishingly small, practically to the point of being nonexistent, number of people who will see it and reconsider their beliefs on the issue, and who will also happen to have a large enough influence to be able to change the world, at least as it pertains to the issue at hand.

But sometimes, you just have to get it off your chest. And as a white man…