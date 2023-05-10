Let’s say there’s an elephant in the room that nobody wants to talk about, so they try to pretend it’s not there. The elephant doesn’t want to be ignored, so it begins lashing out at them. It stomps one person with its feet, smacks another with its trunk, and gores a third with its tusks.

Some people exchange terrified glances, but say nothing. A man and a woman begin nervously whispering to each other and plotting their escape to safety. A rich white woman, wearing an N-95 mask and a Ukraine-flag button, overhears them and starts recording their conversation on her phone, in order to expose their anti-elephant prejudice later on social media. As the elephant tramples on yet another victim, another man shouts, “We’ve got to do something about this elephant!”

Hearing this, Noah Smith opens the closet door slightly and peers outside. Seeing that the elephant is on the opposite side of the room, he opens the door a little wider and says, “I have a chart here that shows that dogs are more…