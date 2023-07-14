It has been interesting to compare the mainstream media’s reactions to the movie Sound of Freedom with their responses to Tucker Carlson’s interview of Andrew Tate. But it has been even more interesting to observe the public’s growing indifference to everything the mainstream media says. Millions of people have watched both Sound of Freedom and Carlson’s conversation with Tate, while ignoring projects heavily funded and publicized by regime apparatchiks. This is another sign that the tide has turned in the culture war.

Tucker Carlson interviews Andrew Tate : two “de-platformed” men have a conversation that is viewed by millions of people …

Like the proverbial boy who cried wolf, the corporate news pundits have cried misogynist, racist, homophobe, transphobe, conspiracy theorist, domestic extremist, etc. a few too many times, so the trick doesn’t work as well as it once did. Like the political enemies ordered killed by Aladeen in the movie The Dictator, the folks the regime media have tar…