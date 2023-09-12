American college students’ favorite guerilla moralist: Che Guevara

Suppose someone cuts in front of you in a long supermarket checkout line, so you say something about it. Maybe the offense was unintentional: the line-cutter was distracted and didn’t notice the line, so she apologizes and goes to the back — though that’s rarely what happens. Usually, the line-cutter reacts indignantly, as if she’s really the victim and you’re really the villain.

Maybe she yells angrily at you and demands to know what your problem is and why you are making such a big deal out of things.

Get 25% off a paid subscription!

Or maybe she goes for sympathy by acting like a sad, pitiable little girl, rather than the grown woman that she is, thereby implying that you are somehow bullying her by holding her to basic standards of socially-acceptable conduct.

This “DARVO” (Deny, Attack, and Reverse Victim and Offender) tactic amounts to guerilla moralizing. The guerilla moralist violates a very basic moral rule; you point out that violation; and she…