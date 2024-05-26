I am Feminism; hear me screech! The malignant narcissists d/b/a postmodern feminists are finding that their spell is breaking, and nobody wants to play their stupid, manipulative mind-games anymore.

Malignant narcissists, like postmodern feminists, crave attention and control over others like junkies crave their next fix, and like junkies, they will lie, cheat, and steal in order to feed their addiction. They will violate boundaries and betray trust, and then act shocked and aggrieved when people stop accepting their promises and excuses.

“How could you do this to me?!” narcissists will scream at the longsuffering friend or family member who has finally had enough and decided to put his foot down. They beg and plead, and when that doesn’t work, they lay on a guilt trip, which is every bit as impassioned as it is illogical, and when that doesn’t work, they lash out with angry threats and insults. And that’s how they treat their own family and friends, so imagine how shamefully they trea…