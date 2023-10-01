I misgendered my parakeet, Skylar de Green, in a recent post. Thankfully, the Thought Police have not raided my home, at least not yet. Or maybe I correctly gendered Skylar as a “he” at the time, and “he” subsequently de-transitioned and became a “she?” These gender issues get tricky, but I’ll try to explain.

Stock Photo of a Possibly Trans Male Parakeet (by Hanna Balan on Unsplash )

Skylar de Green is a turquois-green parakeet. When we got her from the Humane Society, Skylar was labeled a “male.” I will give the Humane Society the benefit of the doubt and assume that they didn’t simply misgender Skylar. Most likely, Skylar was identifying as “male” at that time. (Perhaps Skylar had been “groomed” by the Humane Society staff — a suspicious number of whom wear rainbow-pride paraphernalia — into believing that she was actually a he?) Assuming the whole “trans men are men” principle works for parakeets the same way it works for humans, if Skylar was identifying as male at that time, then she