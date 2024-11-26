Just say “No!” to blackpills

We Americans are less than three weeks removed from the biggest election in living memory, and we’re already taking for granted what happened that day and how well everything has been going since. For the past decade (if not longer), criminal insanity has become so commonplace that normal life feels anticlimactic and even boring. So many of us (including me) were expecting things to go completely off the rails this year, and that’s probably what would have happened had Trump not fortuitously turned his head and thereby missed being assassinated by mere inches. I was also expecting the Left to steal the election and for the theft to be so obvious that it would put the final nail in the Republic’s coffin, but thankfully, we got a four-year reprieve. WWIII hasn’t happened — yet — although the outgoing Biden Administration seems hell bent on starting it before Trump can take office. For now, at least, things appear to be getting back to normal.

Of course, this new “normal” is tenuous. It’s like the newfound sense of sanity that an alcoholic experiences after a couple weeks’ sobriety: he sees the wreckage left behind by several years of wild benders and knows that cleaning it up will be an uphill battle, but he also feels his mind getting clearer and his body getting healthier, and he starts thinking that maybe Life is worth living after all.

