Trump's Win Gave Us a Reprieve

At worst, Trump’s victory gave us a much-needed reprieve. At best, it turned the trajectory of our civilization towards a great and glorious future.

The morning after Election Day, I read the news that Trump had clearly and incontrovertibly won, and I felt a tangible weight lift from my soul. If America is a cancer patient, Trump’s victory was like getting a report that the treatment appears to have been successful, and that the cancer is now in remission. America may not be cancer free, but our situation is not as bad as it once was — and it’s not nearly as bad as it would have been if Kamala the Cackling Commie had won.

In this episode, we discuss what Trump’s victory means. Worst case scenario? What’s coming our way is still coming, but we now have more time and better circumstances under which to prepare. Best case scenario? Trump’s reelection will prove to be one of those pivotal events that tangibly shifts the zeitgeist towards a better and brighter future. Potentially, the sky’…