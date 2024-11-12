A Ghost in the Machine

A Ghost in the Machine by Daniel D
Trump's Win Gave Us a Reprieve
Trump's Win Gave Us a Reprieve

Worst case scenario? We have more time to prepare for whatever is coming. Best case scenario? The sky's the limit. (Literally!)
Daniel D
Nov 12, 2024
At worst, Trump’s victory gave us a much-needed reprieve. At best, it turned the trajectory of our civilization towards a great and glorious future. This is an AI-generated image (by Grok) of President Donald Trump as epic hero.
At worst, Trump’s victory gave us a much-needed reprieve. At best, it turned the trajectory of our civilization towards a great and glorious future.

The morning after Election Day, I read the news that Trump had clearly and incontrovertibly won, and I felt a tangible weight lift from my soul. If America is a cancer patient, Trump’s victory was like getting a report that the treatment appears to have been successful, and that the cancer is now in remission. America may not be cancer free, but our situation is not as bad as it once was — and it’s not nearly as bad as it would have been if Kamala the Cackling Commie had won.

In this episode, we discuss what Trump’s victory means. Worst case scenario? What’s coming our way is still coming, but we now have more time and better circumstances under which to prepare. Best case scenario? Trump’s reelection will prove to be one of those pivotal events that tangibly shifts the zeitgeist towards a better and brighter future. Potentially, the sky’…

