Of mice and men: the regime’s pet congress-vermin on January 6th vs President Trump moments after surviving an attempted assassination.

A lot of virtual ink has already been spilled discussing yesterday’s attempted assassination of President Trump. Neoliberal Feudalism has an insightful and persuasive analysis based on what we know so far. John Carter also wrote an excellent post about it. Both essays are well worth reading, as they cover this topic from different angles. There’s not much left to say about the event itself (at least given the limited information presently available), but people’s reactions to the event provide some interesting food for thought, especially when compared to the the way people responded to previous events like 9/11, the JFK assassination, and Pearl Harbor.

Like practically everyone else who was alive at the time, I clearly remember where I was and what I was doing when I first heard the news about 9/11, and I remember my reaction: disbelief, shock, horror, confusion, anger, and a feel…