Leftist Jews Are Actually White, The Alien Disclosure Agenda, and Trading Liberty for Security
Current Events and other Loose Threads (28 October 2023)
It’s 28 October 2023, and here are some loose threads about current events that we’ll discuss in this post: (1) Leftist Jews have learned that they’re actually white — to their terror and dismay; (2) the alien disclosure agenda continues to raise more questions than answers; and (3) communists are quick to pounce on every new “crisis” to demand that we give up more freedom in order to put “safety first.”
Leftist Jews Learn They’re Actually White
You’ve no doubt heard the Parable of the Frog and the Scorpion, in which:
A scorpion begs a frog to carry it across a river; the frog hesitates due to its fear of being stung;
The scorpion argues that it would be sabotaging itself to sting the frog mid-river, since the scorpion would drown without the frog;
The frog agrees to carry the scorpion across the river on its back;
Halfway across the river, the scorpion stings the frog;
The confused and mortally injured frog demands…