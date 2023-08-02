The MitchBot 2023 malfunctions during a press conference.

As I said in my last post, last week was crazy, even by clownworld standards! Senator Mitch McConnell, aka, MitchBot 2023, malfunctioned during a press conference and had to be steered away from the cameras. But seriously, though, Mitch McConnell is so old, there’s a list of his children in the Book of Genesis. And he’s not even the oldest of America’s current Senators.

The House of Representatives is doing better in the age category, although its youngest members tend to be psychotic Marxcissists. Ilhan Omar is so crazy, she married a sibling just to get him a green card. But that kind of incest is nothing compared to what’s happened in the Joe Brandon family, if Ashley Biden’s diary is to be believed.