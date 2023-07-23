A Ghost in the Machine

A Ghost in the Machine

A Ghost in the Machine
A Ghost in the Machine by Daniel D
Why I Cannot Give a Shit about the So-Called Climate Crisis
0:00
-28:37

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of A Ghost in the Machine

Why I Cannot Give a Shit about the So-Called Climate Crisis

And why you shouldn't be distracted by this Chicken-Little hysteria either, when more urgent problems are being deliberately ignored by the Neiman-Marxists pushing our civilization off a cliff.
Daniel D's avatar
Daniel D
Jul 23, 2023
∙ Paid
Climate-Crisis Commies are trying to destroy civilization.
Climate-Crisis Commies are trying to destroy civilization.

Urgent news bulletin: global cooling (circa 1970s) — er, make that acid rain — er, make that the hole in the ozone — er, make that global warming — er, make that climate change — er, make that the climate crisis — did you hear me? I said, “THE CLIMATE CRISIS!!!” — yes, the climate CRISIS is going to kill us all! Until this CRISIS is solved, we must ignore all other problems in the world (except all the imaginary white supremacy allegedly being promoted by the likes of Larry Elder and Candace Owens and the literal genocide being committed against trans people when they are denied the right to educate your young children on the merits of chemical castration and anal sex — somehow these issues are all connected, because an overwhelming majority of the folks who crusade for one of these causes fully support all of them).

Get 25% off a paid subscription!

So to hell with your standard of living, ignorant proles! To hell with being able to afford food! To hell with co…

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Daniel D.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Daniel D · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture