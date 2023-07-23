Why I Cannot Give a Shit about the So-Called Climate Crisis

Climate-Crisis Commies are trying to destroy civilization.

Urgent news bulletin: global cooling (circa 1970s) — er, make that acid rain — er, make that the hole in the ozone — er, make that global warming — er, make that climate change — er, make that the climate crisis — did you hear me? I said, “THE CLIMATE CRISIS!!!” — yes, the climate CRISIS is going to kill us all! Until this CRISIS is solved, we must ignore all other problems in the world (except all the imaginary white supremacy allegedly being promoted by the likes of Larry Elder and Candace Owens and the literal genocide being committed against trans people when they are denied the right to educate your young children on the merits of chemical castration and anal sex — somehow these issues are all connected, because an overwhelming majority of the folks who crusade for one of these causes fully support all of them).

So to hell with your standard of living, ignorant proles! To hell with being able to afford food! To hell with co…