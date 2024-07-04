Happy Independence Day, America …

In America, today is Independence Day. Or simply, “The Fourth.” As a holiday, it’s been completely emptied of meaning. Now it’s just a day off work and an excuse to fire up the grill, drink beer, and watch fireworks. However, I am somehow old enough to have grown up in a time and place where it was still celebrated as the High Holy Day of our civic religion. If Washington’s birthday was our Christmas, then Independence Day was our Easter, the dawn of a new creation in which the will of heaven was brought into perfect alignment with the government of men.

Obviously, by the time I was being brought up in this civic religion, that golden age was a distant memory, but the faith itself was still strong and continued to claim the loyalty and affection of millions of Americans. We had our pantheon of heroic demigods, immortalized in our monuments, and we had our mythologized accounts of their heroic deeds. We had out holy texts, to wit, The Declaration of Inde…