Super #SJW Man: a Cancel-Culture Superhero!

[Previous Chapter: Super #SJW Man’s Family Replies to His Announcement; or go to the Table of Contents]

[Note: This story was written in 2019, before the scamdemic, and before Sam Harris decided to abandon any pretense of rationality and go all-in with his public support for the Blue Tribe’s lockdowns and mandates, and before Harris’s public proclamations that the Blue Tribe was morally justified in lying, cheating, and stealing to defeat Trump, despite having previously written an entire book on why it is never morally permissible to lie. Thus, the depictions of Sam Harris in this story reflect Harris’s public image as it was in 2019, when he was mostly hated by the Blue Tribe for having “platformed” Charles Murray, but much has changed since then . . .]

Super #SJW Man pranced down the stairs, from the street to the entrance of his favorite dive bar, The Milk & Honey Pub. Once inside, he spotted his friend, Baron, sitting alone at the end of the bar and sat down beside him.

Baron was a short and skinny young man, with blonde, shaggy hair. He wore a tweed sports coat and driving hat, skinny jeans, a striped v-neck t-shirt, and horn-rimmed glasses.

Whereas Super #SJW Man had gone insane from listening to Ezra Klein and reading The Huffington Post, Baron had lost his mind while smoking marijuana laced with embalming fluid and PCP. However, Baron’s psychosis had gone mostly undetected, since his friends were all either high all the time on drugs or wacked out on wokeness. Despite his tenuous grip on reality, he had been able to complete a PhD in sociology. In fact, his psychosis had actually enhanced his career as a freelance blogger, since he was able to argue passionately for his conclusions without being hindered by trivial details like facts and logic.

