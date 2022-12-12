Introducing Super #SJW Man: a Cancel-Culture Superhero!

Back in those quaint pre-plandemic days of late 2019, back when the big, bad Orange Man was in the White House and the national debt was a mere $22 trillion (about $10 trillion less than it is now in December 2022), I wrote a satire of the super-woke called Super #SJW Man: a Call-Out Culture Superhero, which I self-published on Amazon. Basically, Super #SJW Man is to Wokeism what Don Quixote was to knight-errantry.

I will release each chapter of this book, sequentially, as individual substack posts under a separate section labeled “Super SJW Man.”

You’ve never met a superhero like Super #SJW Man. The superheroes of the past fought crime. Super #SJW Man fights insensitive tweets and microagressions.

This is the story of how a preppy hipster, named Marshall B. Rich, III, transforms himself from an ordinary trust-fund baby into Super #SJW Man, the most politically correct superhero of all time!

We’ll follow Super #SJW Man as he goes fro…