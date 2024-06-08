The American Experiment was a success! We learned a lot about how to keep a republic, and how to lose it …

Today, we find ourselves on unstable footing atop a precipice. We are at a unique vantage point in history. Looking back, we can remember what it felt like to believe in the promises of America’s ideals, but we can also see the illusory hopes and fears that bewitched us and caused us to lose sight of those ideals. As we look forward, we can see our impending and inevitable descent into an uncertain, post-collapse future. One thing is certain: we cannot remain where we are. Indeed, we are already accelerating towards a terrible inflection point, and it would take an absolute miracle of biblical proportions to halt our momentum now. But what we can do, while we are still relatively close (in time) to our civilization’s peak, is to take in the big-picture view of our past, so that we can understand where it all went wrong, and then pass those lessons along to our descendants. The Ame…