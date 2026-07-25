A Ghost in the Machine

A Ghost in the Machine

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James M.'s avatar
James M.
1h

I didn't know about the payments specifically... but I was certain that such things were (and are) happening.

To all my readers: I barely use AI (never to write), I refuse to parrot progressive orthodoxies, and I've never been paid to write anything by anybody (I have subscribers but that's obviously different).

I'm just your average working class infantry veteran who's now a Civics teacher. I've spent years building and lugging and working in warehouses and basically everything I know is self-taught. There are drawbacks to this, of course, but at least I have integrity. I actually believe that we should approach anyone who's extremely successful in the world of creative production with a dose of suspicion, especially when they profess rightwing ideas or advocate for tradition. These are not the norms that gatekeepers are eager to popularize, so we should be skeptical when their proponents are generating inordinate money or fame.

https://jmpolemic.substack.com/p/the-men-who-will-not-bend

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William Hunter Duncan's avatar
William Hunter Duncan
2h

If the Congress passes this and not the SAVE Act, then I will support a strong man who will deport Congress to the Marianas Trench.

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