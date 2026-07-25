The master walking his dog …

This is not a $7,000.00 post! It’s just a sincere and super-based and very heartfelt call for my fellow Americans to support the United States-Israel FUTUREs Act because Israel is Our Greatest AllyTM!

My fellow Americans, four score and eight years ago, our forefathers obeyed the word of the Lord and brought forth, on another continent halfway around the world, a new nation, conceived in secrecy, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal, with “all men” meaning only the Lord’s chosen (everyone else, including most of us American goyim, are more like dogs than men).

Being a dog is a wonderful blessing. Dogs are happy, especially when they get to serve their masters. Our masters are the men of Israel and, more specifically, those men of Israel who are loyal to Benjamin Netanyahu (peace be upon him!). Dogs are man’s best friend. Israel is our greatest ally. In response to the Balfour Declaration, the Lord himself promised, “I will bless those who bless Israel, and curse those who curse Israel.”

My fellow Americans, we want to be blessed, not cursed, right? If we want the blessings of the Lord, then surely we should obey his commandments, right?

And what is it that the Lord commands? That we Americans serve Israel and share all our most sensitive military technology and intelligence with the IDF. Don’t you want to obey the Lord? Don’t you want his blessing? Then call your Senator (the House already passed this, in obedience to the word of the Lord) and tell him or her to vote “yes” on the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), to include section Section 1217 of that act, entitled the “United States-Israel Framework for Upgraded Technologies, Unified Research, and Enhanced Security Act of 2026, known as the Israel FUTURES Act.” You can find out how to contact your Senators at https://www.senate.gov/senators/senators-contact.htm, or you can call the Senate switchboard to be directed to your Senators’ offices at (202) 224-3121. Be a true patriot and contact both Senators for your State today! Urge them to do the right thing!

Contact Your Senators!

Now, some of you may be saying, “Why are you suddenly so pro-Israel?” Let me just set the record straight once and for all.

First of all, I have always been pro-Israel, and especially pro-Benjamin Netanyahu. I got a life-sized cardboard cut-out of Bibi next to my bed. It’s the first thing I see when I wake up in the morning. I like being reminded that, in addition to having a best friend (i.e., whichever of my two dogs is behaving better that day), I also have a greatest ally.

An example of the antisemitism and hate from people like Joe Kent who want to deny Our Greatest Ally access to American military secrets.

This world is a crazy place, especially in the region surrounding Israel, but I know that I can always count on my greatest ally to have my back, and if for some reason my greatest ally accidentally stabs me in the back, or tries to blow up the American-flagged naval vessel I am on and then machine gun the survivors, like they did to the U.S.S. Liberty, I know that “the Lord works in mysterious ways” and that I am still being blessed if I bless Israel.

Second, I know that we Americans can trust the IDF with our most sensitive military technology and intelligence. Why would they ever betray us? It’s not like they even need us to give it to them. If they wanted it, they’d just take it, like they did when Jonathan Pollard committed espionage on behalf of Israel in the mid-1980s.

Third, I want to reiterate that my support for Benjamin Netanyahu and the Greater Israel Project is 911% honest-to-goodness because of my own heartfelt convictions as a patriotic conservative Trump-supporting red-state MAGA-country American, and not at all because I received $7,000.00 for this post. This is NOT a $7,000.00 post! And anyone who suggests otherwise is un-American and antisemitic and should lose their jobs and their bank accounts! I stand for freedom and the Constitution and my right to support my greatest ally come hell or high water! Trump and Bibi are the dynamic duo that will Make America Great AgainTM! America was founded on Judeo-Christian values! By making Israel great, we make America great!

Screenshot from the text of Section 1217: United States-Israel FUTUREs Act.

Fourth, are you calling them a liar? Why would they lie? Okay, so they lied about the Federal Reserve Act of 1913, the Internal Revenue Act of 1913, World War One, World War Two, Pearl Harbor, the Central Intelligence Agency Act, the JFK Assassination, the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965, Vietnam, the RFK assassination, the MLK assassination, the Malcolm X assassination, the U.S.S. Liberty, Watergate, Project Mockingbird, Project MK-Ultra, The Gulf War, 9/11, the Patriot Act, the Global War on Terror, the Bankruptcy Abuse Prevention and Consumer Protection Act of 2005, the Emergency Economic Stabilization Act and the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) of 2008, the BLM movement, COVID-19 and Operation Warp Speed, the American Rescue Plan of 2021, the Ukraine War, October 7th, the Charlie Kirk assassination, the Trump attempted assassination, the Iran War — okay, so they have kind of told a few, teeny-tiny, white lies about some very minor things, here and there, throughout our history. Let he who is without sin cast the first stone! Judge not, lest ye be judged! I will bless those who bless Israel! Didn’t Jesus say all (or at least most) of those things? If you are a Christian, you are commanded to support Israel, no if’s, and’s or but’s! There’s no exception for the things that Israel does that you don’t like! That means, the Lord wants you to support everything about Israel, including her foreign policy, including even her influence operations within the United States — even Jeffery Epstein! Remember, the Lord works in mysterious ways! If you want the Lord to bless you as a Christian, you must bless Israel — and by “bless,” I mean, send Benjamin Netanyahu’s government however many troops and military assets and tax dollars they need!

Screenshot of Uncensored.ai synopsis of the United States-Israel FUTUREs Act

Fifth, I know there are some Jews out there who don’t support Israel. They are self-hating and unhinged, and the only thing saving them from being Holocausted again is the Lord and the Lord’s anointed, Benjamin Netanyahu. Look at how many innocent Jews were pogromed on October 7th by the paragliding Palestinians! Bibi personally made sure that the IDF immediately responded to the crisis after a delay of only nine hours! The IDF helicopters quickly swooped down to the rescue, and in the fog of war, they may have accidentally killed a few hundred Israeli Jews. Mistakes happen! It was tragic! Imagine how much worse it would have been if Bibi hadn’t taken action when he did! And remember the pandemic? Netanyahu’s government made sure that “Israel was the first country on Earth to fully vaccinate a majority of its citizens against COVID-19.” That’s how much Jewish lives matter to Benjamin Netanyahu! The Jewish elite controlling Netanyahu’s government certainly do not think of non-elite Jews as expendable liability shields whom they’ll cynically use as literal scapegoats for their crimes, before setting them up (once again) to become burnt offerings to the Lord (literal meaning of the word “Holocaust”), and anyone who says otherwise is an antisemitic conspiracy theorist! If you’re a Jew, you need to wake up and smell the bagels and support Netanyahu unquestioningly. Otherwise, the mustachioed maniac of Munich might arise from the grave and put you on a train to a death camp in Poland (shout-out to Poland as Benjamin Netanyahu’s ancestral homeland!).

Sixth, the Iran War is going great, and if we want it to go even better, we need to let Israel have all our military secrets! We need to place the American military under the wise and caring leadership of the IDF.

Do you love the Lord? Do you love your country? Do you want America to be blessed and not cursed? Then support the Israel FUTUREs Act today. Call (202) 224-3121 today and urge your Senators to do the right thing!

Contact Your Senator!

Caveat Lector! And now for some legalese and fine print — please do not read, it is very boring and not at all important, so you should probably skip it and just agree to the terms and conditions like you always do: Any and all references to the “Lord” in this post refer only to Lord Lionel Walter Rothschild, and to his successors in interest at The City of London Global Bank & Trust, Unlimited Partnership.

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