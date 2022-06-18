Welcome to A Ghost in the Machine: a substack featuring lukewarm takes on modern life from a regular person. This is my latest attempt to make sense of myself and the world, at a time when it looks like both the world and I have gone completely crazy.

Welcome to A Ghost in the Machine !

Maybe it’s not the best of times, and maybe it’s not the worst of times, but it’s definitely the weirdest of times . . .

What a wild time to be alive! As I write this in the Year of our Lord 2022, our civilization is on a collision course with a dystopian future that looks like it will be a mangled mashup of 1984 and Alice in Wonderland: a high-tech, totalitarian nightmare in which the dreaded Big Brother is a complete buffoon.

Our civilization wields awesome, almost godlike technologies over both human nature and our environment, and even greater wonders appear to be within our grasp. But our civilization is also controlled by sociopaths who are both devilishly malicious and shockingly stupid. We h…