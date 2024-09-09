People with Free Will pose a challenge to managerialism.

In Notes from Underground, Dostoevsky provides a simple and straightforward argument against determinism: Man must have free will, because if you could somehow create a chart (or today, a computer program) showing every action a man would perform in every circumstance, the man would deliberately do something that wasn’t on the chart, just to show that he had free will.

It’s not a very sophisticated argument, and I’m sure clever philosophers could easily demolish it with their clever arguments; but it nevertheless rings true at an intuitive, spiritual level that is deeper than logic. Either you see that there is some dimension of Man’s essential Nature that can never be captured by charts or computer programs, or you don’t; but if you fail to see it, what it means is that you are spiritually blind. The distinction is there, whether you are able to see it or not.

I recently did a podcast episode with Mark Bisone in which we talked about Christ…