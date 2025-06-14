A Ghost in the Machine

A Ghost in the Machine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
V. Dominique's avatar
V. Dominique
2d

While I don't share your enthusiasm for Brian Wilson or The Beach Boys, I am fond of some of the songs on 'Pet Sounds', especially 'God Only Knows'.

As for the greatest living composer of the modern era, my vote goes to Ray Davies.

A Well Respected Man

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ny4M16j7oMI

Yes Sir, No Sir

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BRyvdlNnY9w

Shangri-La

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jiXgLzyVcZQ

Catch Me Now I'm Falling

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CW4CO3n0TS8

Full Moon

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AmtnYe7I1a8

Acute Schizophrenia Paranoia Blues

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xTRqmw9jLT4

Destroyer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3gh0ouIDAbw

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Daniel D and others
Fabius Minarchus's avatar
Fabius Minarchus
1d

As for Mike Love, he and Al Jardine composed the opening song for one of the most based movies ever: Americathon.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OaFYcai1vK0

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Daniel D and others
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Daniel D
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture