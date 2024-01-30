America is a nation of refugees — but not in the way the term “refugee” is popularly understood. And the older you are, the more of a refugee you are. Most of us over the age of 40 have, over the course, of our lives, been uprooted and displaced and driven from our native culture by forces beyond our control; we now frequently experience the pangs of what Alvin Toffler labeled “Future Shock.” We are refugees, not from a place, but from a Time — from an America that no longer exists.

An abandoned house that was once somebody’s American Dream

We form expat communities with others from our generation, with whom we share a stock of cultural references, customs, and expectations. We raise our children in a culture dramatically different from the one we grew up in; consequently, our children are essentially natives of an environment that feels forever foreign to us, and this dramatically deepens the generation gap between us and them. Navigating society can be challenging. In addition to gene…