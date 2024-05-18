A narcissistic pop star singing to her NPC fans about how awesome she is. Her songs sound better when you don’t know the words.

Upon seeing the coruscating electric lightshow of Times Square in 1921, G. K. Chesterton remarked, “How beautiful it would be for someone who could not read.” If you didn’t know what all the brightly lit signs actually said, then you might have guessed that some urgent and glorious news was being announced, when in reality it was just a lot of silly slogans advertising products like toothpaste and razors.

The way Chesterton felt about Times Square is similar to how I feel about popular music: much of it would probably sound a lot better if you didn’t understand English.

Probably the most extreme example of this would be The Doors and their melodramatic singer, Jim Morrison, whose “poetry” is full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.

Hey, let’s take a brief break and do a quick survey! Which sounds more aesthetically pleasing to your ear? Jim Morrison singing a…