The pro-censorship crew is gunning for Substack now, and you’ll never guess which historical figure they’re using as their inflatable bogeyman to try to scare everyone into going along with their latest censorship campaign . . .

What’s that? You said, “Hitler?” Must’ve been a lucky guess! Because I swear, I had never heard that one before. Who knew the Nazis were such fans of free speech!

Oh, you oppose censorship? What are you, some kind of Nazi? (Photo by Brian Wangenheim on Unsplash )

Last night, I ran into a Marxcissist moron in the comment section of John Carter’s excellent essay in defense of free speech on Substack. This young commie, whom I’ll call Don Quixote de la Marxcissism, was so stunning and brave in his efforts to fight authoritarians by demanding that we give the authorities more power to censor views they don’t like.

Apparently, if we don’t let the ruling class place limits on the things we proles are able to discuss, it’ll be “Springtime for Hitler” all over again. (And “winter f…