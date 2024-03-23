Morpheus offers Neo the choice between the Red Pill or the Blue Pill in The Matrix

What advice would you give to someone who has recently been “red-pilled?”

Reclaiming the term “Red Pill”

I am using the term “red pill” in its original sense, as derived from the first Matrix movie. I still think this term is useful and should, therefore, be reclaimed from the Pick-up Artist (PUA) community that bastardized it. I’m using it the same way the independent publisher Red Pill Press uses it: to refer to the (often censored) evidence turned up by heterodox investigations into the nature of our civilization’s institutions, norms, and narratives. I’m using it to refer to that moment when (like Kant reading Hume for the first time) you are awakened from your “dogmatic slumbers.” I’m using it as a metaphor for that deeply unsettling question that lands like a vicious gut punch you weren’t expecting, hitting you so powerfully that, even though it’s all in the mind, you still feel the uncertainty it p…