A Future-Is-Female Girlboss! Men? MEN?! She don’t need no stinking MEN!!!

“Maybe women should design our sci-fi future?” wondersElle Griffin in her latest post. She’s not too keen on the futuristic visions the men have been peddling: people zipping around the galaxy in their sporty spaceships, accompanied by their talking robot assistants as they explore distant planets for signs of life. Such a future seems cold and bleak and scary. What if — now hear me out guys — what if all these toxic men would just move aside and let the sassy, future-is-female girl bosses take charge?

Well, I have good news for Ms. Griffin, and for anyone else depressed at the prospect of a patriarchal future: the girl bosses have already won! The feminine sci-fi future is already here! Just look around! Just look at Disney and all the great things Kathleen Kennedy and all her “Force Is Female” girl bosses have been able to do with the Star Wars franchise! That’s the kind of magic you get when you mix sci-fi with girl power!