Why Are the Orangutans So Depressed?! (Photo by Joshua J. Cotten on Unsplash)

“How have your orangutans been since I last saw them?” asked Dr. Elizabeth Doolittle, who looked like a Secretary Bird in human form: tall, thin, stiff, and stern, with her small face frozen in a frown of disapproval. She towered over Betty Boop, the young zoo employee whom she was questioning.

Betty Boop glanced occasionally at Dr. Doolittle’s chin but otherwise stared nervously at the floor. She very much preferred talking to animals rather than to people. After a brief pause, Betty replied, “The orangutans have been okay.”

“Just okay?” demanded the doctor, her shrill voice rising.

Betty shifted about nervously and, looking up at the chin, answered, “Well, I don’t know. I mean, your suggestion about putting higher doses of estrogen in their food was good. Since we did that, there has not been a single fight, and none of them have tried to escape their enclosure, like they used to, but —”

Get 25% off a paid subscription!

“But what?” interrupted…