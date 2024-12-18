A Ghost in the Machine

Daniel D
Jul 26, 2025Edited

A few people have pointed out that Myrna Minkoff is the name of Ignatius Reilly's sort-of girlfriend in A Confederacy of Dunces. I looked into it and found out that the Myrna who wrote this guest post is actually the granddaughter of the original Myrna Minkoff.

Here's the back story. The original Myrna and Ignatius got married after he left New Orleans. Ignatius took her last name, because he had to convert to Feminism in order to marry her. They wound up moving to Israel to escape prosecution after Ignatius (who started a hot dog business in the Bronx called "Gourmet Goydogs") was busted using dead sewer rats to make his hot dogs. Ignatius and Myrna had a daughter, whom they named Myrna, and then that Myrna grew up and had a daughter, who was also named Myrna, and that's the Myrna Minkoff who wrote this guest post. So she's actually Myrna Minkoff III.

Fun fact about Myrna Minkoff III: she was Miss June in the 2024 Kosher Kuties Kalendar. (You should see Miss April! Here it is July 2025 as I write this, and as far as my calendar is concerned, it's still April 2024.)

Another fun fact about Myrna Minkoff III: she said her favorite thing to read growing up were the letters her grandparents wrote to each other when they were young. This is probably why her guest post has a similar format and greeting to the letter writing style of her grandmother, whose letters were immortalized in A Confederacy of Dunces.

One more fun fact about Myrna Minkoff III: she is the heiress to a great fortune. Incredibly, after all his struggles to get on in the world, her grandfather Ignatius (Reilly) Minkoff managed to achieve staggering success as a retailer of religious iconography and sex toys, with his company "Dreidels and Dildos Inc." He grew that into a multi-billion shekel a year business, which he sold to Rabbi Schmuley in 1987 after reading "88 Reasons Why the Rapture Will Be in 1988" by Edgar Whisenant and deciding to re-convert to Christianity before it was too late, along with his wife Myrna Minkoff I. Ignatius and Myrna I then started an evangelism ministry and moved back to New York City (the statute of limitations on his hot dog crimes had expired) to "preach to the lost tribes of Israel." Unfortunately for Ignatius, his former employer from New Orleans (Mr. Clyde) was visiting New York City and recognized him. Enraged by the bad name Ignatius had given to hot dog vendors everywhere, Mr. Clyde stabbed Ignatius to death with a rusty fork.

After Ignatius's death and after the non-happening of the Rapture in 1988, Myrna Minkoff I moved back to Israel, re-converted to Judaism, and used her life insurance payout from her husband's death to start the Kosher Kuties beauty pageant and calendar business. Some say that Myrna III only became Miss June 2024 because her family owns the company. At any rate, as a result of all the male attention she got from having her photo on millions of calendars (the calendar was a *huge* hit in India and she got all kinds of fan mail and email from the subcontinent), Myrna Minkoff III decided to speak out against the oppressive male gaze, hence her guest post on A Ghost in the Machine. As Paul Harvey used to say, "And now you know ... the rest of the story. Good day!"

Trumpeter
Dec 19, 2024

That was the most impressive run on sentence I have ever seen. Credit from a master craftsman of run on myself.

On a different subject, I wonder why young men aren't dating anymore?

