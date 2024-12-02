"Why Do You Hate Jews?"

An accurate Ben Shapiro meme from an actually banned book by JinjerZilla, a truly canceled and deplatformed dissident artist.

Sometimes I criticize the ADL, AIPAC, or the State of Israel. Usually this provokes a few people to call me a Jew-hating antisemite as they unsubscribe from my blog or block me on Notes. Out of curiosity, I sometimes pull up my past interactions with the aggrieved party, and whenever I do, I notice an interesting pattern: these are almost always the same people who enthusiastically liked and shared and commented on my posts criticizing BLM and black identity politics. Just about every time. They love slogans like, “Facts don’t care about your feelings!,” but only when the object of ridicule is someone else’s ethnic-grievance cartel.

Of course, this is a pattern of behavior that helped red-pill Candace Owens on the JQ: