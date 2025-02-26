A New Phase in the Culture War?

A Conversation about the Culture War with John Carter

My guest on this episode, Mr.

of

, needs no introduction. We had a fun and free-flowing conversation covering all kinds of topics related to understanding the current state of the culture war, how we got here, and where things may be heading. So much has changed so fast, that it can be challenging to put it all in perspective and get a sense for what it all means.

Here are a few of the posts and Notes and people that we mention in this episode:

Some of John’s evergreen pieces from not that long ago, like They say they want their sons to succeed (But they do everything in their power to ensure they fail), are worth rereading now to remind ourselves of what things were like when the gay race communists were running amok and rubbing our noses in DIEversity.

Then there’s

’s excellent post (a guest post on Postcards from Barsoom),

.

There’s a Note from

that succinctly describes the current state of intra-elite competition:

And at a couple of points, we discuss

’s

of John Carter and his (Carter’s) post

. I think Neoliberal Feudalism raises some important warnings, especially in light of Trump’s statements about America taking over Gaza and the ridiculous preponderance of Zionists in his Administration, but I disagree with his assessment of John Carter’s motives. As for whose interpretation of the Trump 2.0 phenomenon is correct, I guess time will tell.

Once again, much thanks to John Carter for joining me on this episode. We ran out of time long before we came close to running out of things to talk about, so we will hopefully have a Part II soon.

Subscribe to Postcards from Barsoom at

And if you enjoyed this podcast and want to support what I’m doing and are able to do so, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription. It costs less per month than a soda at most restaurants, and nine out of ten dentists agree that subscribing to A Ghost in the Machine is better for your teeth than drinking soda. (That tenth dentist is a lying bastard bought and paid for by big soda, so fuck him and his opinion.)

[If you’re listening to this on a podcast app or streaming platform, visit the Substack post for this episode to view embedded media and what not.]

Get 25% off a paid subscription!

Get 41% off an annual subscription!

Leave a comment

Share