A Ghost in the Machine
A Ghost in the Machine by Daniel D
A New Phase in the Culture War?
A New Phase in the Culture War?

A wide-ranging conversation about where we're at, how we got here, and where things might be heading with John Carter of Postcards from Barsoom
Daniel D
and
John Carter
Feb 26, 2025
5
5
Transcript
A Conversation about the Culture War with John Carter. The screen icon for Postcards from Barsoom on Substack, red text, and a background AI-generated image of people engaged in a culture war.
A Conversation about the Culture War with John Carter

My guest on this episode, Mr.

John Carter
of Postcards from Barsoom, needs no introduction. We had a fun and free-flowing conversation covering all kinds of topics related to understanding the current state of the culture war, how we got here, and where things may be heading. So much has changed so fast, that it can be challenging to put it all in perspective and get a sense for what it all means.

Here are a few of the posts and Notes and people that we mention in this episode:

Some of John’s evergreen pieces from not that long ago, like They say they want their sons to succeed (But they do everything in their power to ensure they fail), are worth rereading now to remind ourselves of what things were like when the gay race communists were running amok and rubbing our noses in DIEversity.

Postcards From Barsoom
They say they want their sons to succeed
I'm at a delicate stage in my professional career where I don't yet have anything like a secure position, and in order to get one, I have to rely on the assistance of mentors. Rolo just dropped an interesting piece relating the rise of the NEET to the death of the old boy's club patronage networks…
3 years ago · John Carter

Then there’s

Billionaire Psycho
’s excellent post (a guest post on Postcards from Barsoom), Crocodile Tears and the Conservative Movement (Why Conservatives encourage bright young men to waste years flipping burgers — while holding up 'reformed' prostitutes as tradwife icons).

Postcards From Barsoom
Crocodile Tears and the Conservative Movement
Over the last few months, the long-simmering frustration of the young, conservative American white male reached a boiling point. The theme of this essay is betrayal … betrayal by conservative think tanks that would rather hire leftist porn stars than young conservative journalists … betrayal by schools that give preference to women and minorities … betr…
16 days ago · Billionaire Psycho

There’s a Note from

Prester John Andrews
that succinctly describes the current state of intra-elite competition:

And at a couple of points, we discuss

Neoliberal Feudalism
’s recent critique of John Carter and his (Carter’s) post The Blitzkreig Through the Institutions. I think Neoliberal Feudalism raises some important warnings, especially in light of Trump’s statements about America taking over Gaza and the ridiculous preponderance of Zionists in his Administration, but I disagree with his assessment of John Carter’s motives. As for whose interpretation of the Trump 2.0 phenomenon is correct, I guess time will tell.

The Neo-Feudal Review
The Paradox of Zionism Wrapped Inside White Nationalism
This post argues that elites are manipulating the masses through the current populist right narrative, using figures like Trump and tactics such as QAnon to create false hope and distraction while pushing agendas that ultimately serve elite interests. It suggests that the populist right, far from offering true resistance, is part of a carefully crafted …
11 days ago · Neoliberal Feudalism
Postcards From Barsoom
The Blitzkrieg Through the Institutions
For years now we’ve talked of the left’s Long March Through the Institutions. The metaphor comes from Mao’s conquest of China, but the process has been more similar to the creeping spread of an invasive fungus than it has been to military manoeuvres. Over the course of long decades during which it seemed …
18 days ago · John Carter

Once again, much thanks to John Carter for joining me on this episode. We ran out of time long before we came close to running out of things to talk about, so we will hopefully have a Part II soon.

Subscribe to Postcards from Barsoom

Postcards From Barsoom
Perspectives from Earth's older, better-looking sister world
By John Carter

[If you're listening to this on a podcast app or streaming platform, visit the Substack post for this episode to view embedded media and what not.]

Discussion about this episode

A Ghost in the Machine
A Ghost in the Machine by Daniel D
A Ghost in the Machine features hot takes on modern life from Daniel D, a regular human in a world gone mad. Daniel is nerdy and philosophical like Woody Allen, loud and angry like Sam Kinison, and full of shit like a clogged gas station toilet. It's all part of Life's rich pageant!
Appears in episode
Daniel D
John Carter
Writes Postcards From Barsoom Subscribe
