Navigating Marriage, Parenthood, and the Culture Wars in a Post-Feminist World

Grok AI-generated image using the prompt, "Create a comic book drawing of a happy family with young children at a park surrounded by demons angrily protesting and zombies staring into their phones."

Greetings and salutations, podcast listeners! I am excited to bring you this latest episode featuring

, Substacker at

(

) and YouTuber at

. We discuss the always-controversial but vitally important issues surrounding gender roles, marriage, and parenthood in a post-feminist world.

Femlosophy

Though Aly is too humble to declare this about herself, I will say that she and her husband are examples of people who are absolutely crushing it. Though they’ve surely had to overcome intense challenges and have doubtless made their share of painful mistakes along the way, they are presently making it work and creating the life they want for themselves and their children. It is always wonderful to talk to people like this. First, they are living proof that, in spite of how much of an uphill battle it is to live well in an evil and inverted culture, you can still live well. It is possible. Difficult, yes. Diabolically and unnaturally difficult. But it is possible. And believing it is possible is a very real and crucial first step in achieving that kind of life. Second, they have learned valuable lessons about what works and what doesn’t and have insights to share that could help you see your own situation in a new way. Although, as Aly repeatedly cautions, there aren’t any one-size-fits-all platitudes that you can just mindlessly slap onto your problems like duct tape and, voilà!, solve them once and for all, you can nevertheless find something of value in other people’s experiences and insights and adapt those lessons to the circumstances of your own life.

There are two separate and distinct conversations to be had on these kinds of topics. First, there are the big-picture culture war issues: there are very real and historically unique cultural pathologies that prevent people from marrying and forming healthy, happy, stable, and flourishing families together.

. Their complaints are valid and legitimate. This unnatural state of affairs isn’t working well for anyone, male or female.

Second, there is the personal and practical question of how to get on in life and make the most of it, given these harsh realities. Having the second conversation is necessary and beneficial. Sometimes it involves making criticisms of men and of women that may hit close to home. Hey, I get it. I’m flawed and have made plenty of mistakes. (I am a divorced father of three myself, so most of whatever “wisdom” I have is the fool’s kind of wisdom that I learned the hard way: I can more easily tell you what NOT to do, than I can tell you what to do.) So if you hear people engaging in the second conversation, don’t take it personally and spam the comment section with your version of “How dare you?!” and “Must be nice!” I get it. The struggle is real. Now, what are you going to do about it?

Be sure to check out and subscribe to Aly's substack and YouTube Channel. You can also follow her on X at @realfemsapien.

