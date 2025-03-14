Hacking away at the roots of the regime narrative …

The one and only

, writer and podcast host of

, is back. This time we discuss the nature of the enemy and how to exploit its weaknesses by hacking away at the roots of its narratives. We also delve into some interesting conspiracy theories. It’s a fun conversation.

I’m reminded of the story of Jack and the Beanstalk. As long as Jack stays in the Giant’s magical realm up in the clouds, he’s helpless and vulnerable, but when the Giant chases him back down to earth, the Giant is the one who is vulnerable, and Jack is able to destroy him.

The regime seems to need things from us. It invests incredible resources to get us to pay attention to certain things — and think about what that phrase means, to *pay* attention, like attention is a type of currency, or something being traded away for something else. The regime also goes all out to distract us from what it doesn’t want us to see. Their black magicians are devastatingly adept at the art of misdirection.

Whatever the nature of this realm is, the powers and principalities that govern it seem to need our participation and agreement, even if they have to resort to fraud and duress to get it. For whatever reason, they do not — and maybe cannot — simply force us to do things without some form of consent from us. (So be careful what you agree to!)

Politics is downstream of culture, and culture is downstream of metaphysics, belief, and the overarching cultural narrative, i.e., the logos or dao of the regime (which is a bad imitation and inversion of the real and ultimate Logos or Dao).

In this episode, Rurik shares his insights about where the enemy’s vulnerabilities are and how best to exploit them as we wage this crazy cultural guerilla war.

(This discussion arose from Rurik’s reply to my post asking blackpillers for ideas about what we can do. We also discuss

’s

to that same post.)

Be sure to check out Rurik’s substack, especially his posts about metaphysics and his excellent podcast:

And if you enjoyed this podcast and want to support what I’m doing and are able to do so, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription. It costs less per month than a soda at most restaurants, and nine out of ten dentists agree that subscribing to A Ghost in the Machine is better for your teeth than drinking soda. (That tenth dentist is a lying bastard, bought and paid for by big soda, so fuck him and his opinion.)

[If you’re listening to this on a podcast app or streaming platform, visit the Substack post for this episode to view embedded media and what not, as well as to leave a comment or reply to the comments of others.]

Get 25% off a paid subscription!

Get 41% off an annual subscription!

Leave a comment

Share