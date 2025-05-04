Man vs AI; Ethnonarcissistic Abusive Relationships & Linguistic Black Magic; and Texas Gov Abbott Leaves Wheelchair, Stands with Israel!

Man vs AI, EthnoNarcissistic Abusive Relationships, and Standing with Israel Instead of Texas …

This episode covers a few recent posts and controversies. I discuss AI, Aristotle, and what it means to be Human; the EthnoNarcissistic Abusive Relationship between whites and blacks and how the magic spell seems to be breaking around certain one-sided taboos; and how Texas Governor Gregory Q. “Hotwheels” Abbott has heroically left his wheelchair to stand with Israel (but not Texas).

Man vs AI and what it means to be human…

Check out More Than Just Autocomplete: What Anthropic's New Paper Reveals About AI by

, which discusses what appears to be a major breakthrough in AI learning. After reading his post, it made me think about Aristotle’s conception of Human Nature that served as the basis for much of his ethics, and which has influenced the development of Western thought ever since . . . Maybe that understanding was incomplete? Maybe there is more than Reason that makes us Human? (I am also reminded of

book

, which I did not discuss in this episode, but which I plan to devote a lot of time to in the near future, because Chesterton really gets to the heart of our modern misunderstanding of Human Nature.)

The Everlasting Man

For a different perspective on these and related issues, also check out What Reaches Back: Panpsychist kingdoms, superbiologics, and the discarnate mind by

. It’s a very long read, but it is worth well worth the time and attention it takes to read it.

EthnoNarcissistic Abusive Relationships and Linguistic Black Magic

Go down a list of warning signs of codependency (e.g., being overly apologetic and self-deprecating in order to avoid conflict, minimizing or ignoring one’s own needs and desires, guilt or anxiety when doing something for oneself, etc.). Those red flags sound a lot like the pathological reflexes that the powers that be (i.e., government policies, mainstream media agitprop, public education brainwashing, arbitrary and capricious punishments and public humiliations doled out to any whites who dared question the mainstream narrative, etc.) have conditioned whites to have to racial issues and conflict throughout my entire lifetime.

Now go down a list of warning signs of malignant narcissism (e.g., extremely arrogant and self-centered, hypersensitive and vengeful whenever criticized, behaving violently and/or aggressively towards others, etc.), and those red flags sure sound like black group identity, especially in relation to whites. Unsurprisingly, in recent decades, blacks have had higher rates of narcissistic personality disorder than whites (see, https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0092656611000912). Whatever “original sin” means, it seems to refer to an incipient predisposition towards narcissism that requires good parenting and proper socialization to overcome. With the “black community,” not only has there been a dearth of good parenting (especially from fathers) and proper socialization, but blacks have been actively encouraged to adopt ethno-narcissistic personality disorder as their group identity.

So at the group level, white have been the codependents in an ethno-narcissistic abusive relationship. A lot of whites (myself included) really got red-pilled on these issues during the BLM hysteria of 2020 (when the powers that be carved out a major exception for the dangers of COVID-19 for BLM protesters — people couldn’t be at their mothers’ bedsides as they died because the virus was so deadly, but black rioters could gather in dense mobs in urban areas and run amok for St. George Floyd), because so many “blacktivists” dropped their mask of sanity and let their demonic grins show as they celebrated the prospect of racial violence and vengeance against whites. Here we are five years later, and the black magic spell around certain taboos (but only ever applied against whites) is finally breaking. We are done. We’ve had enough, and we are quitting this sick and criminally insane mind-game. Maybe Karmelo Anthony getting rewarded and praised by his fellow blacks for murdering Austin Metcalf was the straw that broke the camel’s back — especially when contrasted with the humiliation rituals Metcalf’s dad has put himself through to earn black approval and countersignal the angry whites.

Anyway, now we’re supposed to care deeply that a lower-class white mother used the term “nigger” in a verbal altercation — as recorded by a Somali immigrant (a.k.a., “invader”) and alleged pedophile who was standing around a children’s playground without any children of his own, but who wanted to play the role of tattle-tale and use social media outrage to bully the white woman in her own home country — and the response from whites has been, well, the kind of response that victims of narcissistic abuse finally exhibit when they have had all they can take and refuse to take any more.

discusses this reaction in his post

.

I also give props to Owen Benjamin for his pioneering work on dismantling these kinds of insane black magic spells with his hilariously hard-hitting comedy — that he performed live back during the heyday of woke antiwhite insanity.

Texas Gov Abbott leaves wheelchair, stands with Israel (but not Texas)

And I talk about Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s recent guest post on my Substack: Forget Texas, Don't Mess with ISRAEL! . . .

Harrison Koehli has a new book you should check out …

Plus, my "Stupendous Six" homie

has a new book out:

. It’s an excellent one-stop shop for the information and “conspiracy theories” surrounding these bizarre phenomena, for which the official cover story by the regime is obvious bullshit. It’s available on Amazon at

.

Summing up …

Beyond Disclosure: Underground Bases, Higher Dimensions, Alien Abduction and Cryptozoology

If you’re listening to this on a podcast app or streaming platform, be sure to check out the Substack post for this episode to see embedded content. Also, if you haven’t already done so, don’t forget to subscribe, so you don’t miss out on all the great blog posts and podcast episodes I drop on this world-class ‘Stack!

As an added bonus, I unveil my new intro theme music and my outro song in this episode. Like the Jefferson’s, we are “moving on up” on this podcast.

Here are the rough time-stamps for this episode:

0:00 Intro (including my kicking new intro music)

3:21 Shout out to Harrison Koehli and his new book (check it out)

5:47 Man vs AI (discussing Tree of Woe’s post and Mark Bisone’s post)

22:43 Ethno-narcissistic abusive relationship between blacks and whites (discussing John Carter’s post)

1:21:09 Getting outta that wheelchair and standing up for Israel (Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent guest-post on my blog)

1:31:30 Outro (including an extended jam serving as my rocking new outro music)

Y’all come back now, ya hear!

