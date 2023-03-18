A Ghost in the Machine

A Ghost in the Machine
A Ghost in the Machine by Daniel D
A Reading of Pronouns Are Our Top Priority (Audio Podcast)
A Reading of Pronouns Are Our Top Priority (Audio Podcast)

Clownworld employees always love it when upper management focuses on fundamentals.
Daniel D
Mar 18, 2023
A Reading of Pronouns Are Our Top Priority: Working for Clownworld, Inc. clown in red blue and yellow plaid shirt
This is a reading of my recent post, Pronouns Are Our Top Priority, with some added commentary and ranting and raving thrown in for good measure.

A Ghost in the Machine
Pronouns Are Our Top Priority!
For my day job, I work for a large organization that I’ll call Peter Principle Enterprises. For the past few years, I have noticed a steady deterioration in pretty much every area of our day-to-day operations. Senior management seems oblivious. The disconnect between our “leaders” and the reality on the ground is really incredible…
3 years ago · Daniel D

If you’re listening to this on a podcast app or streaming service, be sure to visit AGhostInTheMachine.substack.com to get all my future propaganda delivered to your email inbox, so you don’t miss out on all the fun!

