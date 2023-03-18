A Reading of Pronouns Are Our Top Priority (Audio Podcast)

A Reading of Pronouns Are Our Top Priority : Working for Clownworld, Inc. (Photo by Rangarajan Ragunathan on Unsplash )

This is a reading of my recent post, Pronouns Are Our Top Priority, with some added commentary and ranting and raving thrown in for good measure.

If you’re listening to this on a podcast app or streaming service, be sure to visit AGhostInTheMachine.substack.com to get all my future propaganda delivered to your email inbox, so you don’t miss out on all the fun!

Share