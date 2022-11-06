A Ghost in the Machine

A Ghost in the Machine

A Ghost in the Machine
A Ghost in the Machine by Daniel D
A Reading of The Zebra and the Lions
0:00
-16:20

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of A Ghost in the Machine

A Reading of The Zebra and the Lions

A Story in which Hector the Zebra Learns the Value of Herd Membership
Daniel D's avatar
Daniel D
Nov 06, 2022
∙ Paid

In this episode, Daniel D reads the animal story, The Zebra and the Lions: Hector the Zebra Discovers the Value of Herd Membership, published this morning on A Ghost in the Machine under a new section for “Tall Tales and Absurd Allegories.”

If you’re listening to this podcast on an app or streaming service, check out aGhostInTheMachine.substack.com for my writing. And don’t forget to subscribe to this podcast/substack, so you don’t miss out on all the future fun!

You can read the story at aGhostInTheMachine.substack.com/p/the-zebra-and-the-lions:

A Ghost in the Machine
The Zebra and the Lions
[I am starting a new section on this substack for a series called “Tall Tales and Absurd Allegories.” This strange story, “The Zebra and the Lions,” is the first installment. Hope you like it. It’s an experiment — just trying new things to “get unstuck…
Read more
3 years ago · 4 likes · 4 comments · Daniel D

Share

Thanks for reading A Ghost in the Machine! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Daniel D.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Daniel D · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture