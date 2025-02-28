An Honest Question for Blackpillers …

Lately a lot of my blog posts and podcast episodes have been about the issues splintering the coalition formerly known as the Dissident Right. Unless you’re the one in power, you basically have three choices:

Fight the power; Join the power; Or Ally tentatively with the power, in the hopes of getting something rather than nothing from the regime.

During the Biden/Harris administration, the choice was easy: fight the power.

But now Trump is in office, and things are a little trickier. He has done a lot of things we all said we wanted, but . . . He exempted Israel and Egypt when he halted foreign “aid” payments (in reality, funding for social engineering projects on behalf of Globohomo). He has promised to release the Epstein files, and his AG released them to Zionist neocon-artist influencers, rather than just posting the PDFs online. He has talked about taking over Gaza, so that it is our responsibility, rather than Israel’s, to clean up the mess that Israel has made. And all of that has caused people to justifiably wonder what’s really going on behind the scenes, and whether the Trump Administration is Israel first or America first.

The Blackpillers have responded by essentially calling everyone who says anything good about Trump a sell-out, a cuck, and an agent of Zionism. And this leads me to ask the Blackpillers — genuine question here — what do you propose that we do?

Let’s stipulate that the Blackpillers are correct that Trump is knowingly working for a demonic cabal that wants to genocide and replace whites, and that all of the good things his administration has done so far — rolling back DEI, shifting the public conversation away from woke insanity and back towards reality, closing the border, eliminating the USAID slush fund for Bolshevik social engineering projects, etc. — let’s just stipulate that all of that has been done only to get whites to trust the regime again and feel some stake in their countries’ futures, so that the Zionists can then get them to sign up for World War III and get massacred, just like the Slavs who have been getting sent like animals to the slaughterhouse by the Zelensky (Jewish) regime at the behest of globalist neocon-artists like Victoria Nuland (Jewish) and Antony Blinken (Jewish) — after the globalist neocon-artists like Hillary Clinton (Gentile) armed Russia while pretending Russia was the enemy. Maybe it is all smoke-and-mirrors PsyOps all the way down, and all the way up. So let’s stipulate that the Blackpillers have read the tea leaves correctly and that the Trump Administration is just pretending to be our friend, so they can stab us in the back and leave us for dead later.

If that is correct, then the second option, joining the power, is clearly wrong. And even if the Blackpillers are wrong about a few things, if by “joining the power” you mean “siding uncritically with Trump and never questioning anything he does and always taking his rationalizations and justifications at face value and cheerleading him no matter what,” then yeah, it’s obvious that’s a losing move — although I don’t think that’s what most MAGA-aligned people do (c.f., e.g., the backlash to the H1B Visa proposals), but it’s possible my finger just isn’t on the pulse of the mainstream MAGA movement. But let’s suppose Trump is actually knowingly going along with an agenda to destroy his own followers in the end, if that is the case, then obviously joining such an evil power is evil.

What about the third option, tentatively allying with the power? Isn’t it better to get something instead of nothing? If we are going to be ruled either by (A) the Bolsheviks who want to trans your kid and tax you to death and let violent criminals run amok and pay NGOs to import millions of violent invaders and welfare queens AND who want to give Israel and the Central Bankers everything they want, or (B) Team MAGA who wants to give Israel and the Central Bankers everything they want, but not trans your kid and not tax you to death and not let violent criminals run amok and not allow NGOs to import millions of violent invaders and welfare queens . . . well, why wouldn’t we prefer to be governed by Team MAGA instead of the Bolsheviks?

But wait . . . you Blackpillers who read that are probably saying, “Why would you ally with those in power, i.e., those who made a deal with the devil and who are therefore willing to destroy us in the end? Isn’t that basically like making a deal with the devil yourself? The only way to keep your soul pure is to reject any alliances or deals with anyone who kissed the ring, whether that’s Kamala Harris or Donald Trump.”

I can respect that position — iff it is honestly held, which is a big if in most cases. If you’re wanting to live like the Cathars and have fully committed to going out like they did, then I can respect your choice even if I disagree with it. Of course, if you preach a gospel of radical rejection of worldly systems and power because the god of this world is evil (basically what the biblical Jesus preached), and if you condemn as cucks and sell-outs anyone who forms any kind of ad-hoc alliances with those in positions of influence within those worldly systems, but then you choose to participate in those very same worldly systems yourself and profit from them and partake of their comforts and conveniences . . . then you are a hypocrite, and you don’t even really believe what you are preaching. Or at the very least, you don’t believe it enough to sacrifice anything meaningful for it.

But for those of you who are Blackpillers and who are fully committed to fighting the power to the bitter end (Option #1 above) and who believe that enough to practice what you preach, I have an honest question: What do you propose we do?

I mean that sincerely, and I am all ears. I get many of the objections and concerns about Trump and MAGA. They are way too cozy with the Zionists and their psychopathic regime in Israel. And every time they promise something like “We will release the Epstein files!” and then release those files into the custody of Zionist shills, then yeah, I agree that Trump appears to be running some sort of a con. So let’s stipulate that you are entirely correct in your assessment of Trump and MAGA. What do you propose we do? How do we live our lives and raise our families and get our daily bread and all that? How are you, personally, resolving this dilemma in your own life?

Leave a comment

Please leave your responses in the comments below. I am open to the possibility that I am wrong about the viability of Option #1, or that I have overlooked viable alternatives that would provide a way out of the trilemma I articulated above. If my analysis is missing relevant facts or my logic is flawed, please point it out to me and give me your solutions.

Leave a comment

And to get a better read on my audience and how people feel about these issues, please take the surveys below:

Thanks for answering! And if you are a Blackpiller, kindly leave your answer to my question “What should we do?” in the comments below.

Leave a comment

Share