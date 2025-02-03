Uncle Sam recovering in a hospital bed after intense chemotherapy to fight off an aggressive civilizational cancer known as Marxcissism …

I’ve been rethinking a lot of things lately. It’s uncanny how synchronicities work. It’s like Life suddenly and repeatedly grabs you by the shoulders and turns you towards a particular direction, when you’d rather focus your attention elsewhere, and it keeps doing this until you finally catch on and start wondering what it is Life is trying to show you.

My recent conversation with

was of a piece with other things that have come up recently for me. Books that had sat on my reading list for some time suddenly started urging me to read them, and the timing couldn’t have been better. I had some routine conversations that unexpectedly veered off into the realm of spirituality and metaphysics. Out of nowhere, I started stumbling upon repeated references to the television show

, which has some intense esoteric imagery like something out of a dream,

so I binge-watched the series and felt like its shadowy symbolism really resonated with things I’ve been reading and ruminating about. I’ve taken all of this as a sign that I should shift more of my attention away from politics and towards spirituality.

Lost

But of course I still pay some attention to political developments. Like a lot of you, I am so far mostly quite pleased with Trump 2.0. His blitzkrieg of executive orders and personnel changes has the Left reeling in disarray, like the Soviet army fleeing in a confused panic after the Germans launched Operation Barbarossa, but … we all know how that turned out. I say that, not to blackpill, but to urge caution and prudence. The enemy has not been defeated, and certainly not destroyed. Team Civilization has won some important battles, but the war is far from over.

So far, Trump 2.0 has mostly been the gift that keeps on giving. God only knows where a Kuntala Harris presidency would have taken us!

It’s incredible to think now how close we came to the abyss. After hijacking critical cultural institutions, Hersterical Marxcissists very nearly succeeded in driving Western Civilization completely off a cliff. God only knows where we would have been under a Kuntala Harris presidency, with four more years of South-Africa-style anarcho-tyranny, Kalergian immigration, “child-friendly drag shows,” and DIEversity mandates exacerbating an ever-worsening competency crisis.

Share

So thank God we avoided the fate worse than death that awaited us on that timeline. Instead, we get Trump and his team taking a wrecking ball to the Bolshevik bulwarks. NGO funding gone. Border closed. Violent criminal invaders rounded up and deported. Many of the anti-white, anti-male, and anti-normal-sexuality policies eliminated. Treasonous rats removed from federal law enforcement and military command. All of that is truly excellent.

Of course, the Zionists got their special carve-outs for Israel. They’re the senior partners in this ad hoc coalition of strange political bedfellows known as “The Right.” I wish it wasn’t so, but it is what it is. The first rule of American government is Money talks, and I would say that Zionists control the money, but they de-bank and financially ruin people for saying that, in order to prove that they don’t actually control the money. Somehow, that’s supposed to make sense. But in spite of being (like just about every other American public official) a “Freier” for Israel, Trump has still done a lot of very real and very meaningful good — at least as much as any of us could have realistically hoped for.

So now what? Well, first of all, stay frosty. Historically, this kind of intra-elite competition keeps escalating until things get violent and ugly. Those who’ve been dethroned won’t go into exile willingly. They already sold their souls to the devil for the power they think they’re owed, and there is nothing they won’t steal, kill, and destroy in order to get it back.

Second, you know how the Left keeps talking about how Trump is “literally Hitler?” Well, remember what the real power elite, the central banksters, did to actual Hitler? The man certainly had his flaws, but it is also true that he took over a country that had been ravaged by Bolshevik terrorism and subversion and saddled with impossible debts, and (at least for a time) he made it great again. He accomplished something of an economic miracle. His people experienced a return of traditional values and civic pride. They expanded their territory (like the way Trump is talking about annexing Greenland or Canada or retaking the Panama Canal). But then he, and other world leaders, were manipulated into a catastrophic world war, after which Germany was divided and conquered and basically castrated and turned into a Globohomo puppet (although rumor has it the Nazi high command escaped to Antarctica). Skeptics like

have been warning that Trump was allowed to win (the regime didn’t turn on their election-rigging machine in 2024 like they did in 2020) because they wanted to use Trump to

, in a way that wouldn’t have been possible with Kuntala in the White House.

This remains a very real and very sobering possibility. While I deeply respect the folks who do join the military for the right reasons, I would strongly discourage you (or your children) from enlisting right now. Be ready to resist the war-profiteer propaganda after a big false flag attack supposedly involving some combination of Iran, Russia, and China. I hope none of this happens, but it would certainly not surprise me if it did.

Finally, and most importantly, like the Police song Spirits in the Material World says, “There is no political solution to our troubled evolution.”

Trump 2.0 is like intense chemotherapy attacking the civilizational cancer known as cultural Marxism. Drugs can remove pathogens and cancerous cells that destroy health, but they don’t create health. A healthy lifestyle that entails dependence on drugs is a contradiction in terms. What I mean by that is, Trump can help eliminate many of the negative government policies and practices and personnel that have undermined civilizational health, but he cannot create a healthy and flourishing society — no mere human leader can. Indeed, that’s how the Left went so wrong: their project started out with (at least some) well-intentioned, true-believing reformers promising utopia. So far, Trump is staying in his lane (being a great President and not trying to be a quasi-religious Messiah), and he’s doing a great job.

With all that in mind, I am going to focus less on politics, and more on spirituality, personal growth, positive pastimes, family, friends, and whatever else is good, true, and beautiful in Life. All of that will be critically important and beneficial, regardless of where we go from here, whether (1) Trump keeps exceeding everyone’s expectations, or (2) the Bolsheviks come roaring back like the Red Army in World War II and plunge us back into the Orwellian nightmare from which we so recently awoke, or (3) the hidden power elite deflate the financial bubble while simultaneously using Trump as a puppet to sell Americans on an apocalyptic World War III that results in civilizational suicide. Obviously, I wish Trump the best and hope he keeps crushing. For now, I’m staying optimistic, but realistically, nothing is certain about the next four years.

Get 25% off a paid subscription!

Leave a comment

Share