A Ghost in the Machine by Daniel D
Kamala Harris Is a Psychopath
Kamala Harris Is a Psychopath

The only thing she cares about is seizing and wielding power, and the only power she cares about is the power to cause pointless suffering.
Daniel D
Nov 04, 2024
Kamala Harris: Social Striver and Psychopath. AI generated cartoon by Grok showing Kuntala Harris wearing a witch hat and cackling into a microphone.
Kamala Harris: soulless social striver and psychopath

Kamala Harris is a psychopath.1 She cares only about seizing and wielding power, and the only power she cares about seizing and wielding is the power to inflict pointless suffering on others.

This explains her commitment to anarcho-tyranny. She doesn’t really care about the “Rule of Law,” or protecting “our democracy,” or supporting the “brave men and women of law enforcement,” or any of the other platitudes she preaches — those are just nice slogans to use as a pretext for seizing and wielding the power to create pain for the people she doesn’t like. And who doesn’t she like? Anyone who isn’t useful to her in her quest for power. And if letting violent criminals run riot inflicts pain on her enemies, then she is happy to scrap the Rule of Law to punish her enemies. Power is all that matters, and the only power that matters is making her enemies suffer.

In this podcast episode, we discuss Kuntala Harris's psychopathy and her poor acti…

