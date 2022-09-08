A Ghost in the Machine

Electric Cars Are ESG...Especially When the Power Goes Out!
Electric Cars Are ESG...Especially When the Power Goes Out! (Audio)

With Governor Gavin Newsom leading the way, California could become the next Sri Lanka!
Sep 08, 2022
In this episode, Daniel D reads excerpts from his article Electric Cars Are ESG…Especially When the Power Goes Out and rambles about green energy, California governor Gavin Newsom, electric cars, rolling blackouts, wokeism, and the economic miracle that is Sri Lanka, with its stellar ESG scores.

Now is a great time to go electric, especially if you live in California! If you’ve got a spare $60K lying around, buy an electric car, because electric cars are ESG — especially when the power goes out! And if you already have an electric vehicle, go ahead and put that sucker on the charger ASAP…
3 years ago · 2 likes · 2 comments · Daniel D

Don’t forget to subscribe to this podcast, so that you don’t miss out on any future propaganda from me! And if you’re listening to this in a podcast app or streaming service, be sure to also check out A Ghost in the Machine on Substack and subscribe there, so you get new articles and audio delivered seamlessly to your email inbox!

