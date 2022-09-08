Electric Cars Are ESG...Especially When the Power Goes Out! (Audio)

Electric Cars Are ESG…Especially When the Power Goes Out!

In this episode, Daniel D reads excerpts from his article Electric Cars Are ESG…Especially When the Power Goes Out and rambles about green energy, California governor Gavin Newsom, electric cars, rolling blackouts, wokeism, and the economic miracle that is Sri Lanka, with its stellar ESG scores.

