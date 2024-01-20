AI-generated image of a message in a bottle

Everything Is Connected, But Tangled Together

Everything is connected, but it’s all tangled together in a disorderly way. You cannot really know much of anything purely in the abstract (which is why so many academics can be so devilishly smart and yet so childishly stupid at the same time). To really understand a thing requires knowing how that thing works, concretely, in the “real” world, and in relation to all sorts of other things that effect it and that are effected by it in turn. In other words, true understanding requires Right-Brain activation.

An example: how do you run faster? This question seems simple and straightforward. After all, we learn how to run as toddlers without anyone really teaching us. Yet even this most basic activity, if you want to improve your performance of it beyond a certain point, requires at least some knowledge of nutrition, physiology, and even psychology.

What does this intricate interconnectedness of everythi…