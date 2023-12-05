So Jonathan Katz, Marisa Kabas, and Amran Gowani want to be Substack’s hall monitors! Well, isn’t that special!

So the Church Ladies of Substack, Conformmunist clowns like Jonathan M Katz, Marisa Kabas, and Amran Gowani, have decided this platform has a problem. Apparently, there’s too much freedom of speech, meaning people might utter an impure thought that would offend their virginal minds. But no worries! These brave moral crusaders are proposing the perfect solution: deputize them and their fellow travelers as Substack’s official Hall Monitors. They will make sure everyone behaves themselves at all times and nobody discusses any ideas of which the regime does not approve.

