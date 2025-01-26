Promethean Fire with Rurik Skywalker

Promethean Podcasting Fire with Rurik Skywalker

After doing a post about the spiritual importance of optimism, I realized the logical way to follow up that post would be to do a podcast interview featuring one of the bleakest of blackpillers,

, because obviously I should immediately alienate all the people who subbed in order to get uplifting hopium from me, right?

Well, if you’ve followed me for any length of time, none of this will be surprising, because I’m all over the map in terms of my spiritual journey and artistic explorations, and the content of this blog and podcast reflect that wandering spirit. Also, I don’t think my optimism is as incompatible with Rurik’s pessimism as might appear at first glance: I think we both agree that the god of this world — who connives people into worshipping him/her/it as the ultimate and universal God and who has managed to skinsuit pretty much all of the major religions and cultural institutions — is evil and anti-human. I believe there is an ultimate God who is good, that there is a pantheon of lesser gods who are aligned with that real God and who are benevolently disposed towards us, and that it is possible for at least some of us to connect with those benevolent gods (and even the ultimate God) and thereby alchemize our experience of being in this material realm. I think Rurik would generally agree with that 30,000-foot view. Of course, things get more confusing (especially for me) as you zoom in, and when it comes to understanding or explaining how it all works practically or historically or scientifically or theologically, I have no idea. Rurik articulates some pointed challenges to my own beliefs that I honestly do not know how to answer. I’m still very much a work in progress, and so is my worldview.

Anyway, Rurik is one of those people who always has meaningful insights about a variety of important issues. If you haven’t already, you should subscribe to his blog and podcast at The Slavland Chronicles.

